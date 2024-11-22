Marseille coach De Zerbi says he won’t quit amid poor home form

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi says he won’t leave the club despite hinting before the international break that he might do so. After a 3-1 home loss against promoted Auxerre at the Velodrome Stadium earlier this month, De Zerbi said he was ready to leave if he was the problem at the nine-time French champion. Marseille has enjoyed a good start to the season under De Zerbi, sitting in third place ahead of Saturday’s trip to Lens. But the club has been struggling at the Velodrome with just one win in five matches at home. “I’m not going to run away because of what happened. I believe in Marseille and in the players I coach. … I’m not going anywhere else,” De Zerbi said Friday.

