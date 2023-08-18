Marseille blows lead in draw with 10-man Metz

METZ, France (AP) — Marseille has been dealt more heartbreak this week after it squandered the lead and drew with 10-man Metz 2-2 in the French league on Friday. The result came three days after Marseille was knocked out of Champions League qualifying. English teenager Emran Soglo opened the scoring for Marseille in the 14th minute. Promoted Metz rallied and took the lead even though it was down to 10 men from the 59th when Aboubacar Lo made a poor tackle on Iliman Ndiaye. Portuguese striker Vitiniha came off the bench to salvage a point for Marseille with an angled strike in the 82nd. Metz still earned its first point of the season after starting its campaign losing to Rennes 5-1.

