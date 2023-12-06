Marseille beats Lyon 3-0 in rescheduled French league game after bus attack in October

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored one goal and provided two assists as Marseille secured a third straight win in all competitions with a 3-0 defeat of last-place Lyon in the French league. Marseille quickly took control of the re-scheduled game at the Stade Velodrome against a poor Lyon team that was put under pressure right away. The match came just four days after the death of a fan ahead of a French league game that marked a new low in a season marred by violence. The Marseille vs. Lyon game was initially scheduled on Oct. 29 but was postponed after fans threw rocks and other projectiles at the Lyon bus and then-coach Fabio Grosso needed stitches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.