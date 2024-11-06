Marquinhos says struggling PSG has to ‘do things properly’ after another Champions League loss

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos lamented the team’s inefficiency after a 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid left it last among the four French clubs in the new-look Champions League. PSG once again entered the competition hopeful of winning it for the first time, but is now 25th out of 36 clubs after only one win in four matches. The bottom 12 are eliminated after eight rounds. Speaking to Canal Plus television after the game, PSG captain Marquinhos sounded exasperated, saying “we are not improving.” With Bayern Munich and Manchester City still to come, PSG faces the worrying prospect of failing to reach the knockout round.

