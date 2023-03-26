Márquez injures hand in crash, Bagnaia wins MotoGP opener

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — Marc Márquez has injured his right hand after crashing out of the season-opening Portuguese Moto Grand Prix. Márquez hurt his hand when he went down hard Sunday after slamming into the back of Miquel Oliveira’s bike. Jorge Martín also wiped out in the crash. His Honda team said that the six-time MotoGP world champion has a “possible fracture to the first metacarpal of his right hand.” The race was won by defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.

