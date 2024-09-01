Marquez Cooper runs for two TDs as San Diego State rolls past Texas A&M-Commerce, 45-14

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marquez Cooper ran for 223 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead San Diego State to a 45-14 win over Texas A&M-Commerce in a season-opener. Cooper took over in the second half, vaulting San Diego State into the lead with a 47-yard touchdown romp in the third quarter. Tano Letuli recovered a fumble in the end zone and Louis Brown IV pulled in a 44-yard pass from Danny O’Neil for three touchdowns in a six-minute span of the third quarter.

