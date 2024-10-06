Marquez Cooper runs for 109 yards, 2 TDs; San Diego State beats Hawaii 27-24 in MWC opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marquez Cooper ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns to lead San Diego State over Hawaii 27-24 in a Mountain West Conference opener. Cooper’s 2-yard scoring run ended an 87-yard drive and capped the scoring with 7:05 left. Hawaii had fourth-and-2 from the Aztec 31, but Brayden Schager tossed a pass to Pofele Ashlock for a 2-yard loss with 1:12 remaining. Schager threw three touchdown passes and an interception for Hawaii (2-3, 0-1). Danny O’Neil threw for 224 yards with a touchdown for San Diego State (2-3, 1-0).

