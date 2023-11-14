Marquee doubleheader in Chicago headlines the week in AP Top 25 hoops

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Manhattan Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

The opening week of the college basketball season had one marquee game, No. 3 Arizona’s win at No. 9 Duke. Week 2 will have two on the same night at the same place. The opening game of the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago Tuesday night will feature No. 9 Duke against No. 18 Michigan State. The nightcap at United Center will pit top-ranked Kansas against No. 17 Kentucky. That’s some night of hoops. No. 4 Marquette also will face No. 23 Illinois and No. 24 James Madison will play as a ranked team for the first time.

