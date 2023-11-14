Marquee doubleheader in Chicago headlines the week in AP Top 25 hoops

The opening week of the college basketball season had one marquee game, No. 3 Arizona’s win at No. 9 Duke. Week 2 will have two on the same night at the same place. The opening game of the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago Tuesday night will feature No. 9 Duke against No. 18 Michigan State. The nightcap at United Center will pit top-ranked Kansas against No. 17 Kentucky. That’s some night of hoops. No. 4 Marquette also will face No. 23 Illinois and No. 24 James Madison will play as a ranked team for the first time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.