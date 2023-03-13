Marozsán ends Germany soccer career before World Cup

By The Associated Press
FILE - Dzsenifer Marozsan of Lyon, center, celebrates the opening goal during the women's soccer Champions League final match between Olympique Lyon and FC Barcelona at the Groupama Arena in Budapest, May 18, 2019. Marozsan on Monday, March 13, 2023 says she is retiring from international soccer before this year’s Women’s World Cup because she is still feeling the effects of a serious knee injury. The 30-year-old midfielder scored the winning goal in the 2016 Olympic final as Germany beat Sweden 2-1. (Balazs Czagany/MTI via AP, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Balazs Czagany]

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Former Germany captain Dzsenifer Marozsán says she is retiring from international soccer before this year’s Women’s World Cup because she is still feeling the effects of a serious knee injury. The 30-year-old midfielder scored the winning goal in the 2016 Olympic final as Germany beat Sweden 2-1. Last year she missed the Champions League final with Lyon and Germany’s run to the European Championship final after tearing her ACL while playing a World Cup qualification game against Serbia. Marozsán says her knee would not allow her to keep playing a full schedule for club and country.

