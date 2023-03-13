Marozsán ends Germany soccer career before World Cup

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Former Germany captain Dzsenifer Marozsán says she is retiring from international soccer before this year’s Women’s World Cup because she is still feeling the effects of a serious knee injury. The 30-year-old midfielder scored the winning goal in the 2016 Olympic final as Germany beat Sweden 2-1. Last year she missed the Champions League final with Lyon and Germany’s run to the European Championship final after tearing her ACL while playing a World Cup qualification game against Serbia. Marozsán says her knee would not allow her to keep playing a full schedule for club and country.

