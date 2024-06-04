Marotta named new Inter Milan president as American fund Oaktree’s era begins in earnest

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s new American owner Oaktree appointed veteran director Giuseppe Marotta as the club’s president on Tuesday as the investment firm began its reign in earnest. Marotta is one of the most experienced directors in Italian soccer and has served as Inter’s chief executive since joining the club in December 2018. That followed eight highly successful years with Juventus during which the Bianconeri won seven straight Serie A titles. Oaktree also named six new members to the board of directors at a shareholders’ meeting in Milan. Oaktree officially took over Inter on May 22 after previous owner Suning failed to meet a deadline of repaying a three-year loan.

