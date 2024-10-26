Maron boots 29-yarder on final play and Brown rallies from 18-point deficit to top Cornell 23-21

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Christopher Maron booted a 29-yard field goal on the final play, capping a rally from an 18-point deficit and Brown defeated Cornell 23-21. After falling behind 21-3 with about 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter, the Bears reached the end zone on back-to-back drives that totaled 173 yards. Jake Willcox hit Solomon Miller for a 38-yard touchdown and Qwentin Brown’s 1-yard run made it 21-17. The Big Red ran a total of seven plays and punted twice on their final two possessions. In the meantime, the Bears drove 63 yards and Maron kicked a 35-yard field goal that made it 21-20 and 75 yards in 16 plays to set up Maron’s game-winner.

