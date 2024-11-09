Marner, Tavares lead Maple Leafs to 3-1 win over Red Wings

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night.

John Tavares scored twice, including an empty-netter with 1:30 to go, for Toronto. Morgan Rielly had two assists and Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves.

Marner has a goal and 10 assists as part of a seven-game point streak.

Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit, and Cam Talbot finished with 17 saves.

The Maple Leafs were without Auston Matthews after placing the star forward on injured reserve before the game. The three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer also sat out Tuesday’s 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins.

Marner got the Maple Leafs on the scoreboard first with a power-play goal with 8:48 left in the opening period.

Larkin tied it on the power play for Detroit at 9:10 of the second, but Tavares regained the lead less than two minutes later with Toronto’s second power-play goal of the night.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Larkin scored for the fifth time in four games to give him a team-leading nine goals on the season.

Maple Leafs: Toronto is now 37-19-2 all-time in the regular season with Matthews sidelined. The club also won two playoff games last spring against Boston without him.

Key moment

Tavares snapped a 1-1 tie in the second period on the power play when he fired his sixth goal of the season past Talbot.

Key stat

The Maple Leafs have scored six times on their last 10 power-play opportunities after starting the season 3 for 39.

Up Next

Maple Leafs host Montreal on Saturday, and Red Wings host the New York Rangers.

