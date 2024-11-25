Marner scores twice as Maple Leafs win first meeting with Utah Hockey Club

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored twice in a second-period surge as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 on Sunday night to extend their winning streak to four.

The victory, in the lone NHL game on the schedule, came in the first meeting between Toronto and Utah.

William Nylander scored his 14th for Toronto.

Logan Cooley and Jack McBain scored for Utah, which was playing its first back-to-back games of the season after snapping a three-game losing streak Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews ( upper-body injury ) missed his eighth game, but there is hope he may return this week. The Leafs have gone 7-1-0 in his absence.

Alex Nylander, signed this week from the AHL Marlies, made his Leafs debut and saw time on the power play with older brother William in the first period. The Nylanders become the 13th set of brothers to play for the franchise and the fifth set to play together for the Leafs.

Takeaways

With bad traffic in Toronto, the Nylander brothers took the subway to the rink. Utah’s players also went to Plan B, leaving their bus to walk the final few blocks to the Scotiabank Arena.

Key Moment

Down 1-0 after a sluggish opening period, Toronto turned it up in the second with three goals in 5 minutes, 35 seconds. The Leafs outshot Utah 16-6 in the period.

Key Stat

Marner has six goals and eight assists in the eight games that Matthews has been out. He now has multipoint games in seven of his last eight outings, upping his season total to 11. Only Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov has more multipoint games, with 12.

Up next

Toronto heads to Florida to face the Panthers on Wednesday and Tampa Bay on Saturday. Utah wraps up its four-game road trip Wednesday in Montreal.

