Marner extends point streak to 8 games as the Maple Leafs beat the Canadiens 4-1

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to eight games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Saturday night.

William Nylander also had a goal and an assist in Toronto’s third consecutive win. John Tavares and Conor Timmins also scored, and Joseph Woll made 20 saves.

Morgan Rielly picked up an assist to become the third Leafs defenseman to reach 400 in his career, joining Borje Salming (620) and Tomas Kaberle (437).

Brendan Gallagher scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault stopped 23 shots as the Canadiens fell to 0-5-1 over their last six.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews missed a third straight game with an upper-body injury. He was on the ice Saturday morning and is eligible to return to the lineup Tuesday.

Takeaways

Canadiens: The club has been outscored 29-12 during its losing streak.

Maple Leafs: The power play connected twice to improve to 8 for 14 since last weekend after starting the season 3 for 39.

Key moment

With the Leafs killing a penalty up 2-0 in the second period, David Kampf appeared to run out of room off the rush before feeding Marner in front for the winger to bury his fourth goal of the season.

Key stat

Toronto picked up a ninth straight regular-season home victory over Montreal dating to April 7, 2021, matching the longest home win streak between the clubs. The Canadiens topped the Leafs three times in the 2021 playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on the way to erasing a 3-1 series deficit and winning in seven games.

Up next

The Canadiens visit the Buffalo Sabres for a Monday matinee. The Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.