Marmoush scores two and Eintracht Frankfurt wins 4-0 at Heidenheim to close gap on Bayern

BERLIN (AP) — Omar Marmoush continued his prolific form with two more goals as second-place Eintracht Frankfurt won 4-0 at Heidenheim to move four points behind Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich. The Egypt striker pounced midway through the first half when he latched onto Nathaniel Brown’s pass and hit a first-time shot past goalkeeper Kevin Müller. After substitute Farès Chaïbi scored, Marmoush netted again in the 58th minute following a driving run from inside Heidenheim’s half. He has 13 goals in 12 league games. Hugo Ekitiké completed the rout in stoppage time. In Sunday’s other game striker Jonathan Burkardt scored first-half goals as Mainz beat Hoffenheim 2-0 to move into seventh place.

