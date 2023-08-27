Marmoush scores late to rescue a 1-1 draw for Eintracht Frankfurt at Mainz in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Omar Marmoush has scored in injury time to rescue a 1-1 draw for 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt at local rival Mainz in the Bundesliga. Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe set off down the left past a couple of Mainz defenders and crossed to give Marmoush an easy finish the first minute of stoppages. Mainz had defended well up to then, frustrating the visitors with persistent harrying and it looked like Lee Jae-sung’s first-half header was going to be enough to win the game. Lee scored in the 25th when Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was hampered by his own defender from reaching the ball. Also Sunday Bayern Munich is playing Augsburg in a Bavarian derby.

