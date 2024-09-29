Marmoush keeps scoring as Frankfurt keeps winning in the Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Egypt forward Omar Marmoush has starred again to lead Eintracht Frankfurt to a 4-2 win at promoted Holstein Kiel for its fourth straight Bundesliga win. Marmoush scored two goals and set up the other two to help Frankfurt continue its winning run since starting the league with a 2-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund. He has scored in every win – Marmoush had never scored in four straight league games before. The win means Frankfurt is just a point behind league leader Bayern Munich after five rounds. Bayern dropped its first points Saturday in a 1-1 draw with defending champion Bayer Leverkusen.

