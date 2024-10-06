Marmoush does it again as he strikes late for Frankfurt to hold Bayern 3-3 in Bundesliga thriller

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst]

BERLIN (AP) — Omar Marmoush strikes late with his second goal as Eintracht Frankfurt held Bayern Munich 3-3 in an enthralling Bundesliga encounter. The Egypt forward raced clear of three Bayern defenders before firing past Manuel Neuer in the fourth minute of injury time. Marmoush also set up a goal. Loïs Openda’s second-half strike was enough for Leipzig to win in Heidenheim 1-0. Stuttgart hosts Hoffenheim later.

