Marmoush does it again as he strikes late for Frankfurt to hold Bayern 3-3 in Bundesliga thriller

BERLIN (AP) — Omar Marmoush strikes late with his second goal as Eintracht Frankfurt held Bayern Munich 3-3 in an enthralling Bundesliga encounter. The Egypt forward raced clear of three Bayern defenders before firing past Manuel Neuer in the fourth minute of injury time. Marmoush also set up a goal. Loïs Openda’s second-half strike was enough for Leipzig to win in Heidenheim 1-0. Stuttgart hosts Hoffenheim later.

