Marlon scores first MLS goal, LAFC beats Earthquakes, take top spot in Western Conference

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marlon Santos scored his first MLS goal in stoppage time to help Los Angeles FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 in the regular season finale for both teams. LAFC (19-8-7), which is tied with the LA Galaxy atop the Western Conference with 64 points, earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs based on goal differential — a one-goal difference. LAFC plays a best-of-three first-round series against the winner of one-game wild card between the No. 8 seed Vancouver Whitecaps and the ninth-seeded Portland Timbers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.