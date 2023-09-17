Marlon Jones Jr. seals win with pick-6 for Eastern Washington in 40-29 victory over SE Louisiana

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns, Marlon Jones Jr. sealed the win with a pick-6, and Eastern Washington defeated Southeastern Louisiana 40-29. The teams traded touchdowns — and the lead — for two possessions each in the second half before the Lions had one last chance, taking possession at their own 35 and trailing 33-29 with 1:34 remaining. That’s when Jones came up with the defensive play of the game, intercepting a first-down pass and returning it 34 yards for the game’s final touchdown.

