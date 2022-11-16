Marlins trade with Tampa Bay, add pitchers to 40-man roster

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired right-hander JT Chargois and infield prospect Xavier Edwards in a trade with Tampa Bay and added three pitchers to their 40-man roster ahead of baseball’s deadline before the Rule 5 draft. Miami sent minor league right-handers Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez to the Rays. The Marlins added right-handers George Soriano and Eli Villalobos and left-hander Josh Simpson to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 draft. Five players were designated for assignment to make roster room.

