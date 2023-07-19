Marlins third base coach Jody Reed fractures leg when struck by foul ball

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miami Marlins third base coach Jody Reed fractured his lower right leg when struck by a foul ball off the bat of Jesús Sánchez during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The injury occurred in the third inning of the Marlins’ 6-4 loss. Marlins quality control coach Griffin Benedict replaced Reed for the rest of the game. Reed hit .270 with 27 homers and 392 RBIs during an 11-year playing career from 1987-197. He managed in the minor leagues for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Marlins.

