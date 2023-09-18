Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara throws second bullpen session, confident of 2023 return

MIAMI (AP) — Injured Miami Marlins ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara feels confident of returning this season after throwing his second bullpen session. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since Sept. 6 because of a right forearm flexor strain. Alcantara felt discomfort while pitching against Washington on Sept. 3. Before going on the injured list with the first arm-related issue of his big league career, the 28-year-old had thrown 184 2/3 innings and three complete games, going 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA and 151 strikeouts.

