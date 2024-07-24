Marlins’ Sandy Alcántara throws first bullpen nine months after Tommy John surgery

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcántara has thrown his first bullpen session since he had Tommy John surgery. Alcántara won the NL Cy Young Award in 2022. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since last September, and he’s targeting the start of next season for his return. The 28-year-old Alcántara threw about 20 pitches without discomfort on Wednesday. Alcántara finished 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and threw a major league-best six complete games in 2022 to become the Marlins’ first Cy Young Award winner.

