Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara sidelined for the rest of the season with an arm injury

MIAMI (AP) — NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara is out for the rest of the season. The Miami Marlins ace had a setback during a rehab assignment on Thursday and the team is shutting him down. The injury raises some immediate questions about his availability next year. Alcantara experienced forearm tightness following his outing with Triple-A Jacksonville Thursday. He was rehabilitating from a forearm flexor strain that sent him to injured list Sept. 6. Alcantara said he will meet with Marlins general manager Kim Ng, manager Skip Schumaker and his agent in the coming days to determine the next steps.

