Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara throws first live batting practice since his Tommy John surgery

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara took the mound on Tuesday for his first live batting practice since the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner had Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his elbow last October. Alcantara threw about 20 pitches at 97 to 99 mph as he targets a return at the start of next season. The Marlins ace said the focus was to see how he felt throwing his fastball and said it felt good. He has not pitched in the majors since he experienced discomfort during a start against Washington on Sept. 3, 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.