Marlins RHP Eury Pérez to undergo Tommy John surgery, miss 2024 season

MIAMI (AP) — Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2024 season. Pérez had previously been diagnosed with mild inflammation after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow late in the spring. He met with Dr. Keith Meister, and surgery was not recommended then. Pérez made four spring training appearances but opened the season on the injured list. The team said Tuesday he had been playing catch with the anticipation of progressing to a bullpen session soon. He finished the 2023 season 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA over 91 1/3 innings.

