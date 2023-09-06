Marlins’ postseason hopes take a hit as Alcantara and Soler land on injured list

MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins placed reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara and star slugger Jorge Soler on the injured list Wednesday, dealing a blow to Miami’s postseason hopes. Alcantara is sidelined because of a right forearm strain, while Soler will miss time because of a right oblique strain. Alcantara said he first experienced discomfort during his last outing against Washington on Sunday. The right-hander completed eight innings in the 6-4 win. Soler leads the club in homers with 35 and earned his first All-Star selection this season.

