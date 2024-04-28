Marlins place struggling outfielder Avísail García on injured list

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have placed outfielder Avísail García on the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain. García is hitting .240 with two homers and two RBIs through 18 games this season. He has played primarily against left-handed pitchers, platooning with outfielder Jesús Sánchez. The 32-year-old García has struggled since signing a four-year, $48 million free agent deal with Miami before the 2022 season.

