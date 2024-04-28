Marlins place struggling outfielder Avísail García on injured list

By The Associated Press
Miami Marlins' Avisaíl García is forced out on second base as Washington Nationals second baseman Luis García Jr. (2) looks to throw to third base during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have placed outfielder Avísail García on the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain. García is hitting .240 with two homers and two RBIs through 18 games this season. He has played primarily against left-handed pitchers, platooning with outfielder Jesús Sánchez. The 32-year-old García has struggled since signing a four-year, $48 million free agent deal with Miami before the 2022 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.