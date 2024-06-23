Marlins place starting pitcher Braxton Garrett on 15-day injured list

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed starting pitcher Braxton Garrett on the 15-day injured list because of a left forearm flexor strain. Garrett becomes the second member of Miami’s rotation to go on the injured list in as many days after Jesús Luzardo went on the 15-day IL on Saturday with a back injury. The Marlins selected the contract of Kyle Tyler from Triple-A Jacksonville to start against Seattle.

