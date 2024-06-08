Marlins place pitcher Ryan Weathers on 15-day injured list with sprained finger

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a left index finger sprain. Weathers felt discomfort in his start Friday and left after allowing a two-run home run to Cleveland’s Brayan Rocchio. His outing lasted 2 1/3 innings in the 3-2 win. The 24-year-old Weathers, acquired at the trade deadline from San Diego last season, had completed at least six innings and allowed 11 runs in his previous six starts.

