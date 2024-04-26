Marlins place opening day starter Jesús Luzardo on injured list with left elbow tightness

MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins have placed opening day starter Jesús Luzardo on the 15-day injured list because of left elbow tightness. Luzardo, who was scheduled to pitch the opener of Miami’s four-game series against Washington Friday, first experienced discomfort during his routine throwing on Thursday. He underwent imaging tests and the results have not been disclosed. Luzardo is 0-2 with a 6.58 ERA in five starts. Miami’s injury-plagued starting rotation is one reason the Marlins have started an NL-worst 6-20 after reaching the playoffs last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.