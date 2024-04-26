Marlins place opening day starter Jesús Luzardo on injured list with left elbow tightness

By The Associated Press
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo delivers during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins have placed opening day starter Jesús Luzardo on the 15-day injured list because of left elbow tightness. Luzardo, who was scheduled to pitch the opener of Miami’s four-game series against Washington Friday, first experienced discomfort during his routine throwing on Thursday. He underwent imaging tests and the results have not been disclosed. Luzardo is 0-2 with a 6.58 ERA in five starts. Miami’s injury-plagued starting rotation is one reason the Marlins have started an NL-worst 6-20 after reaching the playoffs last season.

