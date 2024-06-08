Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers leaves start because of finger soreness

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers exited his start against the Cleveland Guardians in the third inning because of soreness in his left index finger. Weathers’ final pitch ended up in the left-field seats when Guardians rookie Brayan Rocchio hit his first career home run for a 2-0 lead. Miami manager Skip Schumaker, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and a team trainer immediately emerged from the dugout and spoke with Weathers on the mound after Rocchio rounded the bases.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.