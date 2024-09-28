Marlins manager Skip Schumaker to miss final two games of season because of family health issue

TORONTO (AP) — Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker will miss the final two games of the season because of a health issue in his family. The team made the announcement during Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bench coach Luis Urueta will lead the club for the remainder of the weekend series. This is Schumaker’s second season managing the Marlins. Miami went 84-78 and made the playoffs in 2023 but was swept by Philadelphia in the wild-card round. The Marlins have the National League’s worst record this season.

