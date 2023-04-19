Marlins LHP Rogers exits game with left forearm tightness

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers has left his start against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning because of left forearm tightness. Rogers allowed an RBI double to Darin Ruff that drew the immediate attention of Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings. Manager Skip Schumaker and a team trainer then joined Rogers and Stallings on the mound.

