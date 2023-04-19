Marlins LHP Rogers exits game with left forearm tightness

By The Associated Press
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, second from right, stands on the mound before leaving the game due to an injury in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers has left his start against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning because of left forearm tightness. Rogers allowed an RBI double to Darin Ruff that drew the immediate attention of Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings. Manager Skip Schumaker and a team trainer then joined Rogers and Stallings on the mound.

