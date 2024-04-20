Marlins lefty A.J. Puk lands on injured list with shoulder fatigue

CHICAGO (AP) — The Miami Marlins have placed left-hander A.J. Puk on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue. Puk was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in three innings during an 8-3 loss at the Chicago Cubs on Friday. That was Puk’s first big league start since April 9 after he was slowed by an illness. He is 0-4 with a 9.22 ERA in four starts this season. The Marlins also brought up right-hander Kyle Tyler from Triple-A Jacksonville before their split doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

