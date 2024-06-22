Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with back injury

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo went on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season, this time because of a lumbar stress reaction, and manager Skip Schumaker estimated his opening-day starter could be sidelined for four-to-six weeks. Luzardo was put on the IL retroactive to Wednesday. The Marlins had scratched him on Friday from his scheduled start against Seattle on Saturday. Luzardo was on the IL from April 23 until May 11 because of left elbow tightness. He is 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 12 starts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.