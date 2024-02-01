Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. loses in salary arbitration on his 26th birthday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. got disappointing news on his 26th birthday, losing to the Miami Marlins in the first salary arbitration decision of the year. A three-person panel ruled. Chisholm hit .250 with 19 homers, 51 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 25 tries last year, when he was shifted to center field from second base and shortstop. The speedy Chisholm was an All-Star in 2022, when he batted .254 with 14 homers, 45 RBIs and 12 steals in 17 attempts. He didn’t play after June 28 because of a back injury.

