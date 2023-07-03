Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on injured list, this time with oblique strain

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain one week after he returned from a separate injury. Chisholm, who was the designated hitter in a loss to the Braves on Sunday, left in the sixth inning after appearing to show discomfort after striking out. Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Chisholm felt “a lot better today” as the team awaits the results of an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.