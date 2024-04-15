Marlins’ Jake Burger placed on injured list with left intercostal muscle strain

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have placed infielder Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a left intercostal muscle strain. Burger leads the Marlins in RBIs with 15 and is tied for the team lead in homers with three. Miami is 3-13, the worst record in the NL. Burger first experienced discomfort while batting during Miami’s 9-7 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. He then made a long throw from third base and was replaced in the bottom half. Burger says he initially tried to play through the pain. A day later, he says he wasn’t feeling any worse.

