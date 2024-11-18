Marlins introduce Clayton McCullough as the ideal fit for their rebuilding franchise

MIAMI (AP) — After spending the past several seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton McCullough has seen what it takes to win. McCullough was hired this month by the Miami Marlins as the 17th manager in club history. He only needed a few conversations with Marlins executives before he felt he could help lead the organization in that same direction. The Marlins formally introduced McCullough, the first base coach for the Dodgers since 2021, as their new manager on Monday.

