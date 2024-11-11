Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as manager, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press the Miami Marlins are hiring former Los Angeles Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough as their next manager. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the hiring. McCullough, 44, was hired by the Dodgers in 2015 as their minor league field coordinator and had been the first-base coach on Dave Roberts’ staff since the 2021 season. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games last month to win their eighth World Series title.

