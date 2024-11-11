Marlins hire former Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough as the club’s 17th manager

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have hired Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough as the franchise’s 17th manager. McCullough, 44, was hired by the Dodgers in 2015 as their minor league field coordinator and had been the first-base coach on Dave Roberts’ staff since the 2021 season. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games last month to win their eighth World Series title. He takes the job previously held by 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker, who parted ways with the team in September after just two season.

