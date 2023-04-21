Marlins-Guardians postponed, doubleheader set for Saturday

CLEVELAND (AP) — The series opener between the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians scheduled for Friday night was postponed by wet weather. The tarp was placed on the field around 5 p.m., bringing an early end to Cleveland’s batting practice. The threat of rain throughout the night forced the game to be called around 6:30 p.m. Cleveland had 11 games postponed by weather issues last season and played 11 doubleheaders. The Guardians played a doubleheader in Detroit on Tuesday after Monday’s game was rained out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.