Marlins finalizing deal with Rays GM Peter Bendix to lead front office, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins are hiring Tampa Bay general manager Peter Bendix to head their baseball operations department, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday night. The move is expected to be finalized in the coming days, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the deal. Bendix will take over the department previously overseen by Kim Ng, who had been general manager of the Marlins for the last three seasons.

