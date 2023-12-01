Marlins finalizing a deal to add former Giants manager Gabe Kapler to front office, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement says the Miami Marlins are finalizing a deal to hire former San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler as an assistant general manager. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal has not been finalized. Kapler was fired by the Giants with three days left in the 2023 regular season after the team failed to make the playoffs for a second straight year. He had a 295-248 record over four seasons with the Giants.

