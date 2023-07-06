Marlins CF Jonathan Davis to have surgery on meniscus in right knee

MIAMI (AP) — Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis, who was carted off in a Tuesday night game against the St. Louis Cardinals, will have surgery Thursday on his right knee after an MRI revealed a meniscus injury. Miami placed Davis, 31, on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Davis dived as he attempted to catch Tommy Edman’s deep drive with one out in the fifth inning Tuesday. He briefly had the ball in his glove but lost possession as he rolled on the warning track and immediately started favoring his knee. The timeline for Davis return is three-to-six months, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.