Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins reinstated Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the active roster on Monday after the center fielder spent the past month on the injured list with a right toe turf injury, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break with a partial tear in his right lat. Rogers told the Miami Herald that he “felt and heard a pop” when he was warming up in the bullpen before a Jun 10 rehab start, but he doesn’t feel he will need surgery for the injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.