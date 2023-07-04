Marlins center fielder Davis is carted off the field with bruised right knee

Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis was carted off the field after bruising his right knee during Miami’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Davis dived as he attempted to catch Tommy Edman’s deep drive with one out in the fifth inning. He briefly had the ball in his glove but lost possession as he rolled on the warning track and immediately started favoring his knee. The 31-year-old Davis was acquired from Detroit on May 22. He figured to get extended time in center field after starter Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the injured list Monday because of a left oblique strain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.