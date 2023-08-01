Marlins bolster lineup by acquiring Jake Burger from White Sox and Josh Bell from Guardians

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired infielder Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox and first baseman Josh Bell from the Cleveland Guardians at Tuesday’s trade deadline as the team bolsters its lineup for a playoff push. Miami sent pitching prospect Jake Eder to Chicago in exchange for Burger and dealt infielder Jean Segura and infield prospect Kahlil Watson to Cleveland for Bell. Segura will be released by the Guardians. The Marlins entered Tuesday tied with Arizona and Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. The club could use an offensive jolt as it tries to make its first postseason berth in a full season since winning the World Series in 2003.

